Strip Tinning (LON:STG) Trading 89.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Strip Tinning Holdings plc (LON:STG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 89.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 43 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.45). Approximately 342,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,796% from the average daily volume of 18,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

Strip Tinning Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.19, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Strip Tinning alerts:

Strip Tinning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

With more than 60 years of experience, Strip Tinning Automotive is a leading manufacturer of flexible printed circuit connectors, flat foil & cable connectors, and electrical busbar & wire elements, for automotive heating and lighting applications.

We are proud suppliers to the world’s leading glazing manufacturers, these include, AGC, Carlex, Fuyao, NSG, PGW, Saint Gobain Sekurit, and Sisecam.

A large portfolio of components supplied by Strip Tinning Automotive are assembled by the glazing manufacturers and subsequently supplied to the world’s leading OEM’s, including, Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ford, General Motors, Jaguar, Mercedes Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Skoda, Volvo and VW.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strip Tinning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strip Tinning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.