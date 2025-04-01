AIA Group Ltd Sells 12 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

AIA Group Ltd reduced its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,380.50.

MTD stock opened at $1,182.55 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,136.00 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,281.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1,301.57.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $8,108.04. This trade represents a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $964,248.46. This represents a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

