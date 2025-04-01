Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 163.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,115,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after acquiring an additional 396,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,431,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,957,000 after buying an additional 390,116 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,887,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after buying an additional 327,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.84. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPRX shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Baird R W upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $991,929.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,404.57. The trade was a 39.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $1,447,165.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,200.72. The trade was a 25.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

