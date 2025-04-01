PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.73.
Several research firms have commented on PD. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 98.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 63.7% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.12. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $15.49 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $121.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PagerDuty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
