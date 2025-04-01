FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Buys 224 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI opened at $221.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.51. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The firm has a market cap of $124.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

