BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM) Short Interest Update

BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the February 28th total of 208,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

BioStem Technologies Stock Down 5.8 %

BioStem Technologies stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of -0.39. BioStem Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $28.26.

About BioStem Technologies

BioStem Technologies, Inc, a life sciences corporation, focuses on discovering, developing, and producing pharmaceutical and regenerative medicine products and services. It develops various biologic stem cell based alternative products, as a treatment for ailments, such as joint pain, tendon and ligament injuries, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune diseases.

