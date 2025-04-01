Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 58,089 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 1,690.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,089 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,861.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,701,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,413,000 after buying an additional 3,513,217 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,910.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after purchasing an additional 427,473 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,759,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 142.6% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 529,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,963,000 after purchasing an additional 311,147 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,868,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of KRE stock opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $45.46 and a 12 month high of $70.25.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Announces Dividend

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.3782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.