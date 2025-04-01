Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 145.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 55,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,152,000 after buying an additional 135,359 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,247,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $669,625,000 after buying an additional 93,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of FSS stock opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $73.05 and a 52-week high of $102.18.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.90 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 15.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.32 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,183 shares in the company, valued at $46,031,944.56. This trade represents a 0.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

