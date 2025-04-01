Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Invests $44,000 in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after buying an additional 67,687 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,501,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Assets Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of AAT stock opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $29.15.
American Assets Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 152.81%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Mizuho decreased their target price on American Assets Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.
American Assets Trust Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.
