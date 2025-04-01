Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Trading Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36.15 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36.15 ($0.47). 144,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 157,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.48).

Angling Direct Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at Angling Direct

In other Angling Direct news, insider Martyn Graham Page sold 400,000 shares of Angling Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.49), for a total transaction of £152,000 ($196,382.43). Corporate insiders own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

About Angling Direct

Angling Direct is the leading omni-channel specialist fishing tackle retailer in the UK, with an established and growing presence in Europe. Headquartered in Norfolk UK, the Company sells fishing tackle products and related equipment through its network of approximately 50 UK retail stores, as well as through its leading digital platform (www.anglingdirect.co.uk) and the MyAD Fishing Club app.

