AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $11.26. Approximately 3,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 1,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AutoCanada

AutoCanada Price Performance

AutoCanada Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25.

(Get Free Report)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.