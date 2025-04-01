AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $11.26. Approximately 3,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 1,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, CIBC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AutoCanada
AutoCanada Price Performance
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AutoCanada
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.