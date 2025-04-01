Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Stock Price Up 8.6% – Time to Buy?

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.45 and last traded at $14.45. Approximately 1,590 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58.
Enagas Company Profile
Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.
