Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) Shares Down 9.1% – Should You Sell?

Orbital Tracking Corp (OTCMKTS:TRKK – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 60,438 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,118% from the average daily volume of 1,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Orbital Tracking Trading Down 9.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08.

About Orbital Tracking

(Get Free Report)

Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Tracking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Tracking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.