iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.46 and last traded at $37.46. 26,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 73,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEMB. City National Bank of Florida MSD acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 620.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 49,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 43,014 shares during the period.

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

