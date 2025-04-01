Stratec (ETR:SBS) Trading Up 2% – Here’s Why

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS – Get Free Report) shares were up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €25.45 ($27.66) and last traded at €25.45 ($27.66). Approximately 10,207 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.95 ($27.12).

Stratec Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of €30.69 and a 200 day moving average of €33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.97, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.16.

About Stratec

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers; and offers complex consumables for diagnostics and medical applications.

