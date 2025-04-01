Just Group (LON:JUST) Shares Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 143.80 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 147 ($1.90). 2,443,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 11,674,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150.40 ($1.94).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on JUST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.58) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 190 ($2.45) to GBX 200 ($2.58) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Just Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09. The firm has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 157.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 150.25.

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX 36 ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Just Group had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Just Group plc will post 38.3510638 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Just Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Just Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Just Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Insider Transactions at Just Group

In other news, insider Mark Godson acquired 66,086 shares of Just Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £99,789.86 ($128,927.47). 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Just Group Company Profile

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

