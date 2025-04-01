Best Biotech Stocks To Follow Today – April 1st

AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, bioAffinity Technologies, Veeva Systems, and Danaher are the five Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies involved in biotechnology, including those focused on developing medical treatments, diagnostics, and other health-related innovations. These stocks are often subject to significant market volatility, as their success frequently depends on research breakthroughs, clinical trial outcomes, and regulatory approvals. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.46. 2,535,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,713,673. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66. The company has a market capitalization of $372.30 billion, a PE ratio of 87.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of TMO traded down $6.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $491.53. 607,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,879. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $540.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $551.02. The company has a market capitalization of $185.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $484.27 and a twelve month high of $627.88.

bioAffinity Technologies (BIAF)

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

NASDAQ:BIAF traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 328,823,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,276. bioAffinity Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 3.12.

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $3.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,338. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.95. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $170.25 and a 12-month high of $258.93.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of DHR traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.74. The company had a trading volume of 813,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,772. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.91. Danaher has a 12-month low of $196.80 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $145.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82.

