Best Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 1st

Tesla, Broadcom, and Venus Acquisition are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares in companies that operate in the energy sector, such as those involved in oil, natural gas, renewable energy, and utilities. These stocks are influenced by factors such as global commodity prices, geopolitical events, and regulatory changes, often resulting in volatility that reflects shifts in energy demand and market dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $15.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.38. 87,668,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,377,934. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.56 billion, a PE ratio of 134.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.89. 9,780,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,311,761. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Venus Acquisition (VENA)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

Venus Acquisition stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.35. 42,778,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,904. Venus Acquisition has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20.

