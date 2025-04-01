Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the February 28th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 376,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Paysafe Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PSFE traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 75,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,695. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $982.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.87. Paysafe has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.17). Paysafe had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $420.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.40 million. Research analysts predict that Paysafe will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Paysafe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Institutional Trading of Paysafe

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSFE. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,481,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth $8,489,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth $1,944,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,792,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Paysafe by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 266,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 104,213 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

Featured Stories

