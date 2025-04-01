Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stock Price Down 5.6% – What’s Next?

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) was down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.59. Approximately 597,727 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,269,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

MBLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Mobileye Global from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.24.

The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). Mobileye Global had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 186.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,793,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mobileye Global by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 47,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,681,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $996,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

