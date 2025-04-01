VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.53 and last traded at $16.63, with a volume of 142431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFXF. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,967,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,170,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,444,000 after buying an additional 34,281 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,728,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,825,000 after buying an additional 379,894 shares during the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,388,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 40,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,310,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,600,000 after purchasing an additional 46,397 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

