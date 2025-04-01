Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the February 28th total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 901.0 days.

Swiss Life Stock Performance

Swiss Life stock remained flat at $845.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $836.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $811.06. Swiss Life has a twelve month low of $647.29 and a twelve month high of $872.00.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

About Swiss Life

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.