Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the February 28th total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 901.0 days.
Swiss Life Stock Performance
Swiss Life stock remained flat at $845.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $836.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $811.06. Swiss Life has a twelve month low of $647.29 and a twelve month high of $872.00.
About Swiss Life
