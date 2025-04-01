Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Short Interest Update

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,206,900 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the February 28th total of 979,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,069.0 days.

Tryg A/S Price Performance

Shares of Tryg A/S stock remained flat at $22.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85. Tryg A/S has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $22.20.

Tryg A/S Company Profile

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized businesses in Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. It operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Other segments. The company provides car, fire and contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, worker's compensation, transportation, group life, boat insurance products, tourist assistance, and credit and guarantee insurance products, as well as marine, aviation and cargo insurance.

