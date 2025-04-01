Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Short Interest Update

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,206,900 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the February 28th total of 979,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,069.0 days.
Tryg A/S Price Performance
Shares of Tryg A/S stock remained flat at $22.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85. Tryg A/S has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $22.20.
Tryg A/S Company Profile
