Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $237.56 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,720,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,970 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $237,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $91.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.21. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $101.64. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2898 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.