Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 441 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 149.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 489.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $187.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.96. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $129.94 and a 1 year high of $223.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 14.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.91, for a total value of $5,116,777.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,862,200. This trade represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

