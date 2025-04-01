Diametric Capital LP Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Everi makes up about 0.9% of Diametric Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Everi were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Everi by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 12.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi by 6.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Everi by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 295,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi Stock Performance

Shares of Everi stock opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $13.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 91.17 and a beta of 2.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 7,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $100,668.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,615.20. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Everi in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

