The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,906,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $449,907,000 after purchasing an additional 109,907 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 9,419.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 93,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after buying an additional 92,403 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 231.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 162,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,905,000 after acquiring an additional 113,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 517.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 175,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 146,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on COO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BNP Paribas raised Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of COO opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.05 and a 1-year high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.25 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

