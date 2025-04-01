The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by PFC Capital Group Inc.

PFC Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. PFC Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,603,315,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $624,844,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14,007.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,059,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $606,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,204 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,400.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,982,000 after purchasing an additional 391,170 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 154.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 414,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,403,000 after buying an additional 251,972 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $546.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $606.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $572.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $170.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $387.12 and a 1 year high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $782.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $590.60.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total transaction of $1,275,338.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,349.55. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total transaction of $4,758,905.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,042.41. The trade was a 43.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

