Ballast Asset Management LP Sells 5,712 Shares of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Ballast Asset Management LP cut its position in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 396,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP’s holdings in Epsilon Energy were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 117,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Epsilon Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 90,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:EPSN opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $7.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $155.38 million, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.33.

Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $8.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Epsilon Energy Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Epsilon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Epsilon Energy Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a North American onshore independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

