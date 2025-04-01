May Hill Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,773 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $92.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.59 and its 200 day moving average is $99.92. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $107.14. The stock has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.