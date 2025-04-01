Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,176 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,059 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter worth $62,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:ADX opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.
