Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Buys 5,528 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 121,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after buying an additional 362,964 shares during the period.

MIO opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $12.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,113,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,644. This trade represents a 0.13 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 29,766 shares of company stock valued at $354,982 over the last three months.

