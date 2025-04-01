HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 787 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 25,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 172,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $15,759,174.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,681,924.66. This represents a 42.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $161,355.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,933.36. This trade represents a 11.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,979 shares of company stock valued at $30,666,904 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM stock opened at $86.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 141.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $73.53 and a one year high of $130.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.51 and a 200-day moving average of $108.10.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 514.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRM. StockNews.com cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

