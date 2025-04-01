Diametric Capital LP Decreases Stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Diametric Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,209 shares during the period. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación comprises about 1.1% of Diametric Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Diametric Capital LP owned approximately 0.19% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 84,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 51,580 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 109,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $9.57.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.48 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 71.50%. Analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLRS. StockNews.com downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

