B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 18,500.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $198.42 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $217.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -793.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,878 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $573,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,425,951.05. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $429,168.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,979,848.10. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,234 shares of company stock valued at $39,970,790. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

