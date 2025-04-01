China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Down 31.8% in March

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,228,400 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the February 28th total of 1,800,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHPXF opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. China Pacific Insurance has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, and engineering insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products.

