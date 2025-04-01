Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Solventum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,266,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,591,000 after buying an additional 75,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Solventum by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,107,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,818,000 after purchasing an additional 185,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Solventum by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,347,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,608,000 after purchasing an additional 128,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at $203,740,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 3rd quarter worth $125,488,000.

Solventum Stock Performance

NYSE SOLV opened at $76.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Solventum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

