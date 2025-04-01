STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

NYSE:STE opened at $227.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.01. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $197.82 and a 52-week high of $248.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 0.92.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.41%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

