PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.
PVH Stock Performance
Shares of PVH stock opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10. PVH has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $141.15.
PVH Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.22%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PVH Company Profile
PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.
