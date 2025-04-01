TARS AI (TAI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $8.68 Million

TARS AI (TAI) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 1st. TARS AI has a market cap of $30.73 million and $8.68 million worth of TARS AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TARS AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TARS AI has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TARS AI alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83,961.04 or 0.99816719 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,654.37 or 0.98263283 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About TARS AI

TARS AI was first traded on May 14th, 2022. TARS AI’s total supply is 999,999,988 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,685,195 tokens. TARS AI’s official website is tars.pro. TARS AI’s official Twitter account is @tarsprotocol.

TARS AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TARS AI (TAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. TARS AI has a current supply of 999,999,988 with 691,685,195 in circulation. The last known price of TARS AI is 0.04842137 USD and is down -9.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $8,052,500.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tars.pro/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TARS AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TARS AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TARS AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TARS AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TARS AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.