First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the February 28th total of 38,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QABA opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average is $56.08. The firm has a market cap of $115.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.92.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.3069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QABA. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 290.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

