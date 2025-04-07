Best Oil Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 7th

Exxon Mobil, Chevron, ServiceNow, Procter & Gamble, and Caterpillar are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares representing ownership in companies involved in the exploration, extraction, refining, and distribution of oil and petroleum products. These stocks are influenced by global oil prices, geopolitical events, and energy demand, often reflecting the broader dynamics of the energy market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $2.90 on Monday, reaching $101.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,207,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,351,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $98.46 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Chevron stock traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.17. 8,682,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,701,613. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.25. Chevron has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $245.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $721.27. 1,602,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,896. The firm has a market cap of $148.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $917.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $981.27.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,607,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,942,920. The company has a market capitalization of $375.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $153.52 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

CAT traded down $10.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $277.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,729,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $346.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.43. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $418.50. The company has a market capitalization of $132.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21.

