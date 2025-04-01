iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Gibson Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Gibson Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 0.9% of Gibson Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,244,648,000 after buying an additional 63,382,112 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after acquiring an additional 981,362 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,590 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,924,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,297,000 after purchasing an additional 141,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,160,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $58.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.82. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $42.15 and a twelve month high of $59.15.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

