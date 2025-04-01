National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 158.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,211,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743,111 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $140,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

IEI opened at $118.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.83. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.16 and a 52-week high of $120.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

