Tradewinds LLC. Buys New Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 27,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:JMST opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $50.53 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $50.81.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1277 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.