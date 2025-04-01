Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRD. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 1,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy stock opened at $112.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Chord Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $99.40 and a 12 month high of $190.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.02. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

CHRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chord Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chord Energy from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 target price on Chord Energy and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $192.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.46.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

