Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1,360.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Public Storage from $338.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $354.00 price target (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.73.

Public Storage Trading Up 1.7 %

PSA opened at $299.37 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.31 and a 12-month high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.33.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.89%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

