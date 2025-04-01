Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after buying an additional 52,984 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $676.25.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $581.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.89, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $599.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $597.70. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.80 and a 52 week high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total transaction of $4,022,981.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,772,561.06. This trade represents a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total transaction of $3,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,477. This represents a 46.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,030. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

