UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $332,000 Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Watsco were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Watsco by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Price Performance

NYSE:WSO opened at $509.53 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $396.82 and a one year high of $571.42. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $496.37 and a 200-day moving average of $499.01.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.24. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WSO shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $486.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on WSO

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.