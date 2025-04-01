Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.93

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.93 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 87.7% increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $3.16. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Rentokil Initial Trading Up 2.6 %
RTO opened at GBX 356.60 ($4.61) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 377.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 390.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 315.30 ($4.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 517.60 ($6.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.55.
Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 21.25 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Rentokil Initial had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 7.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rentokil Initial will post 25.8725561 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 453,914 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.60), for a total transaction of £1,615,933.84 ($2,087,769.82). 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
